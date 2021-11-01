Argus Leader, Watertown Public Opinion, and Aberdeen American News are all moving their printing to Iowa

After buying out 2 more South Dakota Daily Newspapers recently, Argus Leader parent company Gannett is apparently shipping their printing, and I would assume jobs, to another state:

The Sioux Falls-based Argus Leader newspaper will close its printing plant on Dec. 5, the news outlet announced with its parent company Gannett on Monday. The press plant closure, located within the Argus Leader facility at 200 S. Minnesota Ave., is the “result of further consolidation in the newspaper industry,” Argus Leader news director Cory Myers said. The paper’s printing operations will be moved to Des Moines, Iowa. Printing of the Aberdeen American News, Farm Forum and Watertown Public Opinion will also move to Des Moines.

Remind me again why it’s so important to have all those legals notices printed in those papers, when they’re moving production and jobs to Iowa?

Certainly, if it’s good enough for them to transmit news stories over the Internet to be printed in another state, why can’t the state and local governments move their official notices to strictly on-line, where people can print them at a library or at home?