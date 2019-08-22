Argus Leader weighs in with their take on @sodakdems Federal Elections Commission audit

This morning, buried around page 5 of the dead tree edition of the Argus Leader, reporter Lisa Kazcke provides her story on the Democrat party campaign finance report scandal under former Dem Party chair Ann Tornberg:

The SDDP didn’t return the Argus Leader’s request for comment. Ann Tornberg, the SDDP chair who oversaw the party during 2015 and 2016, no longer holds that position.

The SDDP understated $2.5 million in disbursements by not disclosing money transfers to the Democratic National Committee on its financial reports during the two years, according to the audit. The SDDP responded to the audit that the party “overlooked filing procedures and required better training on reporting to the Federal Election Commission,” according to the audit.

“SDDP added that there was no intent to understate disbursements on the original reports filed,” the audit states.