Argus: McGowan hasn’t led a case since August 2017, despite pleas of an overworked staff

The Argus Leader has more information about the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney,’s job performance lately in a story noting that Aaron McGowan has led ZERO cases in the past two years:

In June, shortly before he disappeared from office for much of the summer, McGowan went to the Minnehaha County Commission to request more money for more lawyers. Similar to requests made in prior years, he argued his staff was overworked with a burgeoning criminal caseload.

In June, he said his office was “tremendously understaffed” and a year earlier he said his office didn’t have any discretion over which cases it took.

and…

An Argus Leader investigation determined McGowan rarely takes cases as a lead attorney compared to others in his office and his peers in other counties. The last time McGowan took a felony case as a lead attorney was in August 2017.

and…

Employees in the office described McGowan as “a very absent boss,” a “hands-off boss,” and a “figurehead,” according to Ravnsborg’s report.

and…

“It’ll make a difference for me,” he said. “I’m not inclined to subsidize inaction. I’m also thinking about the issues that were touched on in the attorney general’s investigation. His lack of openness toward the issue makes it so he should consider not running. If you’re going to live in the political eye, you don’t live under a blanket.”