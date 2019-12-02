Argus: Minnehaha Co State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan resigning this week

From the Argus Leader, it sounds as if Democrat Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan is stepping down from office for medical reasons after disastrous reports questioning his fitness for office:

Embattled Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan is set to resign this week amid questions about his leadership and fitness for the office, according to an updated Minnehaha County Commission agenda.

The updated agenda lists asks the commission to “consider motion to accept the resignation,” effective on Friday.

McGowan’s departure comes after yet another extended absence from the office. McGowan was gone for much of the summer. After returning in September, he notified his office that he was leaving again for knee replacement surgery. He then sent his office a note saying he couldn’t return to work because of complications from the surgery.