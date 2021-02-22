Argus noting resignation demand coming from Rep. Goodwin.

From the Argus Leader, an update on their story of a resignation demand coming from the House of Representatives for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg:

House Majority Whip Tim Goodwin, R-Rapid City, told his constituents over the weekend in a letter that lawmakers could force Jason Ravnsborg out of office through impeachment if he does not resign, which is what the representative is calling for.

While acknowledging the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, Goodwin said Ravnsborg should spare the state more controversy and uncertainty surrounding the attorney general’s office by relinquishing his position.