Argus reporter won’t write story about Democrats financial problems without attacking Republicans.

So the Argus Leader’s political reporter decided to take a poke today..

That’s illustrative of a problem with Kaczke’s reporting. If you watch her stories it’s as if there’s an inherent bias she seemingly has to insert, which I would refer to as “Republican bad/Orange Man bad bias.” Whenever she writes about something, such as the recent FEC audit of Democrats, she seemed to go out of her way to attack Republicans. As opposed to relating ‘what happened,’ it becomes ‘what Democrats did is as bad as what Republicans did, and I’m going to make the case why.’

And just so you know, she’s doesn’t like it when you point it out:

So, pointing out that Democrats are still doing the same thing that got them in trouble with the FEC is “a temper tantrum?”

I guess it’s easy for the Argus’ political reporter to ignore a story when it doesn’t jibe with her preconceived ‘Republicans bad’ narrative.