Argus reporting more voting problems in Rapid City & Brown Co.

From the Argus Leader:
Update 9:15 a.m.: Voting stalled at some locations
Various media reports indicate some voters are having a tough time casting ballots across the state this morning.
KOTA in Rapid City reports that people are being turned away from some polling locations because of a computer glitch. Nobody has been unable to vote at the Southwest Middle School location, a poll worker told KOTA.
Other issues are affecting polls in the Brown County area, though it is not immediately known if they are related.
What is the talk about computers don’t they have paper ballot?