Argus reporting more voting problems in Rapid City & Brown Co.

From the Argus Leader:

Update 9:15 a.m.: Voting stalled at some locations

Various media reports indicate some voters are having a tough time casting ballots across the state this morning.

KOTA in Rapid City reports that people are being turned away from some polling locations because of a computer glitch. Nobody has been unable to vote at the Southwest Middle School location, a poll worker told KOTA.

Other issues are affecting polls in the Brown County area, though it is not immediately known if they are related.