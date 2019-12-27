@ArgusLeader ignores and omits information that columnist critical of President Trump is Democrat candidate for US Senate.

Last night, the Argus Leader posted a big opinion piece article on their website from Dan Ahlers, where he goes on about cuts that President Trump would be making to SNAP, and talks about his time as a State Legislator..

But, the powers that be at the Argus Leader seem to be leaving a particular point of information out. Such as that DAN AHLERS IS A DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR US SENATE.

The state’s largest newspaper skipped the fact that a columnist being critical of the president is a partisan candidate running for the highest federal office that the state has? Amazing. They’ve conveniently and completely skipped over that part, so it’s as if he’s merely a representative of the Dell Rapid Chamber going after the President, and is somehow not the representative of his political affiliation …which he is.

Apparently the Argus’ editors missed this one while they were busy slobbering all over themselves on why people should pay for the newspaper. I guess they’re too busy making lists to enhance their sense of self-worth than to pay attention to minor details.