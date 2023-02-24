As he hitches his wagon to Frye-Mueller, Pischke joins scandal-ridden Senator as least effective in Senate this year

With yesterday’s efforts to mitigate the damage done to herself, as Julie Frye-Mueller insists on defending herself, it brings up a question as to whether her efforts are dragging down the standing of her few allies in the legislature.

Yesterday’s press conference where Sen. Tom Pichke took the lead in defending his seatmate Julie Frye-Mueller as she continues to deny her harassment of a Legislative Research Council employee further nudges Pischke into Frye-Mueller’s radioactive zone, and begs the question how his close association with her might be affecting his legislative performance.

In a review of Pischke’s record of success this legislative session, you can’t help but notice that every single piece of legislation where he was the originating prime sponsor has gone down in flames.

Status Bill Title Tabled SB 60 make an appropriation for completing improvements of the road leading to the former entrance into Palisades State Park and to declare an emergency. Deferred to 41st Day SB 66 modify provisions related to the suspension of probationary permits issued to minors. Deferred to 41st Day SB 96 provide for the recall of school board members. Deferred to 41st Day SB 97 establish a for-cause requirement for inspections of motor carriers on possible vehicle weight and load violations. Deferred to 41st Day SB 130 provide for philosophical exceptions to required vaccinations. Deferred to 41st Day SB 136 provide a rebuttable presumption in favor of joint physical custody of a minor child. Deferred to 41st Day SB 137 provide for the consideration of a child’s wishes in awarding custody. Deferred to 41st Day SB 194 to establish certain provisions regarding fairness in repairs of equipment sold or used in this state.

For 2023, Pischke already finds himself at a ZERO success rate, passing 0/8 of his bills this session. This matches Frye-Mueller’s own performance as mentioned a few days ago.

In reviewing, compared to his previous session in the House, it’s actually about the same, where in 2022 Pischke didn’t manage to pass any legislation, again earning a zero percent success rate, but managed to get one of his six bills into a conference committee before it died. In 2021, Pischke similarly goose-egged at zero, failing to pass any of eight bills.

Whether the toxicity around Frye-Mueller will rub off is actually a moot point for Tom, given his legislative performance as of late where he hasn’t managed to get the job done for several years.

So he might as well be Frye-Mueller’s chief defender. It’s not as if he has anything to lose.