As lawmakers are identified as participating in the riot, former Speaker of the House Gingrich says pro-violence group members should be barred.

Several lawmakers were identified as participating in the protests at the US Capitol, with at least one breaching the building:
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia lawmaker who filmed himself and supporters of President Donald Trump storming into the U.S. Capitol is facing bipartisan calls for his resignation as federal prosecutors step up their pursuit of violent perpetrators.
State Del. Derrick Evans was among lawmakers from at least seven states who traveled to Washington, D.C., for demonstrations rooted in the baseless conspiracy theory that Democrat Joe Biden stole the presidential election. Wearing a helmet, Evans ultimately joined a screaming mob as it pushed its way into the Capitol building, and livestreamed himself joyfully strolling inside.
Should there be repercussions for this action? Newt Gingrich thinks so:
From Facebook:
What’s your opinion?