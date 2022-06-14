7 thoughts on “As the field thins, it’s time for the SDWC’s Tale of the Tape Pre-2022 Convention edition”

      1. Natvig for AG doesnt have a campaign finance report. Jackley has $300k.

        How has Natvig not spent over $500 in gas yet? How does he expect to win a general without any money raised?

        Reply

      1. Thank you. It tells you how well they have done at publicizing it!

        No money no candidates no chance party

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.