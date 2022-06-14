As the field thins, it’s time for the SDWC’s Tale of the Tape Pre-2022 Convention edition June 14, 2022 @SoDakCampaigns The GOP Convention is next week, and the field is thinning as we inch closer to the election. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
7 thoughts on “As the field thins, it’s time for the SDWC’s Tale of the Tape Pre-2022 Convention edition”
Jamie Smith will presumably name a running mate who will run against Rhoden for LG.
Not really. They run as a ticket of Gov & Lt., against Gov & Lt. We’re not a state where they can be elected separately.
Natvig for AG doesnt have a campaign finance report. Jackley has $300k.
How has Natvig not spent over $500 in gas yet? How does he expect to win a general without any money raised?
Have the Democrats even set a date for their convention yet? I have not seen one.
They have, not that they added it to the calendar, or anything.
2022 State Convention at Drifters Bar & Grille in Fort Pierre on July 8th and 9th.
https://sddp.org/sddp-hold-2022-state-convention-ft-pierre/
Thank you. It tells you how well they have done at publicizing it!
No money no candidates no chance party
Right On! Go Trumptards!