As the hard-right Citizens for Liberty leadership backs Kristi.. why aren’t we seeing Haugaard and Taffy with their endorsement?

This didn’t escape my notice in the last few days. As Republican leaders across the spectrum of the GOP come together to support Governor Kristi Noem for re-election, including a possible message coming tonight from President Trump, a few members of the hard right have come out to support Republican Governor Noem over Democrat Jamie Smith. Including Citizens for Liberty Leader Tonchi Weaver, who had previously been critical of Governor Noem:

Tonchi Weaver understands the importance of securing our liberties for our kids and grandkids. Take it from her — it matters who the Governor is. I know we haven’t always agreed on everything, but thank you for the support, Tonchi! pic.twitter.com/AM6N1cOIKq — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) November 2, 2022

And it had me wondering, because who haven’t we seen in recent weeks come out and talk about how they’re voting Republican in this November election?

It has been months since the June primary. Losing US Senate candidates Bruce Whalen and Mark Mowry haven’t exactly been forthcoming with their endorsement for John Thune. In fact, from his corner of the Internet, Whalen continues to trash talk John Thune who delivered victory for the GOP.

Same goes for Taffy Howard. Since her loss, when it came time to support Republican Dusty Johnson in the race for Congress in his fall election, just like her voting record this last session, Taffy has ducked around the corner and failed to weigh in at any point that she is supporting the Republican ticket.

And let’s try paging Steve Haugaard? Has anyone seen Steve Haugaard’s show of support for Governor Noem since his loss? Interestingly, after the primary back when he was challenging Larry Rhoden for Lt. Governor, let’s not forget how Haugaard campaigned on this slogan…

For someone who campaigned on a platform of wanting to “Unite the Party,” I don’t see where has has made any public effort to unite anyone behind Kristi Noem and the GOP.

I can’t help but notice that the calls for party unity leading up to the primary tend to be forgotten once some of the people who couldn’t get people to unite behind them have lost. Used to be that Republican candidates considered themselves competitors instead of sworn blood enemies. We all know primary elections are tough, but it’s an election to be the candidate for the party. Even in loss, being willing to work as part of a team for a greater good has value. After the 2002 Primary, the next morning, Mark Barnett was at the Rounds for Governor Campaign office with a check in hand and willing to go to work for Mike. Even after the bruising 2018 Gubernatorial Primary, Marty Jackley was on a postcard for Kristi Noem, and Kristi is fully supporting the now unchallenged Marty for a return to the Attorney General’s office.

There are a number of second acts in politics. Which brings up a question – Why would anyone even consider voting for someone down the line who can’t move past their own race to support the person who beat them? If not individually, why wouldn’t they come out and support the Republican ticket as a whole?

It’s a good lesson to keep in mind as we approach election day. Did the people we didn’t choose come together to support the Republican candidates? Because if they couldn’t do it, when the wheel rolls around again and circumstances change, why would we consider them again in the future?