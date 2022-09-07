The Associated Press has posted an expose on some elected officials having been members of the Oath Keeper’s group, which is accused of playing a role in the January 6 riots and insurrection activities at the US Capitol. The downside is that we’ve read about a lot of this already, as they point out what we already knew, that State Representative Phil Jensen was at least once counted among their members.
The data raises fresh concerns about the presence of extremists in law enforcement and the military who are tasked with enforcing laws and protecting the U.S. It’s especially problematic for public servants to be associated with extremists at a time when lies about the 2020 election are fueling threats of violence against lawmakers and institutions.
and..
Jensen said he felt compelled to join because he “believed in the oath that we took to support the US Constitution and to defend it against enemies foreign and domestic.” He wouldn’t say whether he now disavows the Oath Keepers, saying he doesn’t have enough information about the group today.
“Back in 2014, they appeared to be a pretty solid conservative group, I can’t speak to them now,” he said.
Not sure what the purpose of this new story is, since we read most of it last year. Obviously, it didn’t matter to Phil Jensen’s voters in the primary.
4 thoughts on “Associated Press rehashes last years’ news on Oath Keepers, points out Phil Jensen’s membership again.”
Why is anyone or any organization that believes in supporting the Costitution deemed extremist, while BLM or Antifa and such organizations which promote violence and anarchy are never labeled as such?
i’m sure the answer is in ‘rules for radicals.’ some passage about “making your enemy hyper-obey the rules while you are free to ignore them”.
Let’s consider the facts.
Oathkeepers is and organization registered as a non-profit with defined membership requirements and they are defined as an “anti-government militia” with a leader.
Black lives matters is a decentralized political movement, there is no leader, membership, or defined rules. There has been disinformation spread on the group (goals, affiliation with Soros), but is tough to credit or discredit since there is no organizational structure or leadership.
Antifa is a decentralized political movement, there is no leader, membership, and a mission only defined as “anti-fascist” (not embracing anarchy).
Bringing up these two movements shows you are a “news follower”. Learn to distinguish facts from fear tactics, there is a difference here. A member of government who is anti-government, do you think he will represent his constituents, or his personal beliefs?
George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, et al have been identified as far right extremists who stages a violent insurrection against her majesty the crown. “For heaven’s sake people passed away at the event and we’d like those responsible brought to justice .. as well as all of their family members and any other property owners that were in the area”, said her majesty the Queen’s spokesperson, owner of Royal Land Trust and Escrow Service of the Northern quadrant of the Southern section of England’s central-most authority on empire and nation-building. He continued, “We’re forming the Final Beachhead Industrial, or FBI, to facilitate organizational training to create a steering committee for other such rabble who might question our authority and/or provide disruption to our make-up and lace supply chain.”
That is all.