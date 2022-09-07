Associated Press rehashes last years’ news on Oath Keepers, points out Phil Jensen’s membership again.

The Associated Press has posted an expose on some elected officials having been members of the Oath Keeper’s group, which is accused of playing a role in the January 6 riots and insurrection activities at the US Capitol. The downside is that we’ve read about a lot of this already, as they point out what we already knew, that State Representative Phil Jensen was at least once counted among their members.

The data raises fresh concerns about the presence of extremists in law enforcement and the military who are tasked with enforcing laws and protecting the U.S. It’s especially problematic for public servants to be associated with extremists at a time when lies about the 2020 election are fueling threats of violence against lawmakers and institutions. and.. Jensen said he felt compelled to join because he “believed in the oath that we took to support the US Constitution and to defend it against enemies foreign and domestic.” He wouldn’t say whether he now disavows the Oath Keepers, saying he doesn’t have enough information about the group today. “Back in 2014, they appeared to be a pretty solid conservative group, I can’t speak to them now,” he said.

Read the entire story here.

Not sure what the purpose of this new story is, since we read most of it last year. Obviously, it didn’t matter to Phil Jensen’s voters in the primary.