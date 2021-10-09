The Governor’s Communications Director Ian Fury pointed out an interesting piece about the coverage the Associated Press is giving Governor Kristi Noem:
This is how you vet a source.https://t.co/LGSTpKufIf
— Ian Fury (@IanTFury) October 9, 2021
The story does serve as a counterpoint to Groves’ sources on a number of issues.
Groves going to Painter is troubling because he deceptively fails to mention that the professor is anything other than a partisan opponent of former President Donald J. Trump and his allies…
It is out-and-out fraudulent that Groves fails to mention that Painter ran for U.S. Senate in the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (MDFLP). The MDFLP functions as the local brand of the Democratic Party, and here he is telling voters that Trump is a Russian agent…
and..
Groves also relies on a local Noem-hater for his coverage, without giving the reader the proper context to frame his opinions in his October 1 article “South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem defends daughter’s licensure.”
Johnson is the owner of Johnson Appraisal, and in November 2020, he wrote in his “Watertown Public Opinion” column that Noem’s mask policy was endangering the public..
and..
Finally, in 2019, Noem took Johnson off the South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources, where he had served since 2003, including 14 years as board chairman.
Thus, it should come as no surprise that Johnson has been out in front going after Noem with his latest attack column: “Brad Johnson: Appraisers furious with Gov. Kristi Noem’s intervention on daughter’s behalf.”
Read the entire story here, and judge for yourself.
5 thoughts on “Associated Press reporter focusing on citing Noem critics for attack piece on Governor”
Why is a Tennessee site caring about a South Dakota governor?
Must be hard work carrying all that water…
It appears the vast majority of media in this country have made a sharp turn left.
Red state politicians, on all levels of government are now and have been active targets.
Buckle your seat belts, it’s only going to get worse.
PS. I’m now a “Noble” not a King, at least @ Herseth University.
As someone who isn’t biased, I can honestly tell you it is both sides. Are you only watching liberal media, do you think the “lets go, Brandon” chant was that? Come on, don’t play the victim card so quickly, this is politics, it has been this way since Clinton. This is most likely coming from other republicans eyeing a presidential run. Kristi is trying hard to be out there on a national level, what do you expect?
Tennessee is where the National Guard money came from right?
It’s curious that the facts of the meeting aren’t being disputed, just the opinion of someone in the article.