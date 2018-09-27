“At his best, man is the noblest of all animals; separated from law and justice he is the worst.” Aristotle

I have a wife, three daughters, a sister, a mother, many nieces, many female cousins. I also have a son, two brothers, many nephews, many male cousins. I have good friends of both genders. So does most Americans have similar relationships so it is irrelevant to my reaction to the Ford-Kavanaugh matter.

I have a few observations I want to comment on before the hearing starts:

1. How can anyone say they believe Dr. Ford when they have heard little from her directly, what we have heard indirectly has been refuted by those she named as corroborators?

2. Rightly, we are abhorred when we hear the story of Eleanor Strubing (white) who, with ill-motive, wrongly accused Joseph Spell (black) of rape and how virtually everyone jumped to the conclusion Spell was guilty (except for the Sheriff who threatened to shoot anyone coming into the jail, he likely would have been lynched). In fact, much of the Civil Rights movement was about how Black’s were denied justice because they were presumed guilty. How is believing Dr. Ford prior to the presenting of evidence different than believing Eleanor Strubing?

3. I remember asking why we have statute of limitations and what I was told has resonated with me since.

a. The longer time passes the ability to administer Justice diminishes. Memories fade and become conflated. Evidence becomes less reliable.

b. Living with the knowledge of having done wrong is a form of punishment for everyone who isn’t a psychopath. So, is the fear of being arrested long after the fact.

c. If the person never commits another crime, partially motivated by what they learned by living with their past, haven’t they been rehabilitated? Will further punishment undo what had been rehabilitated?

d. If a person has been punished and rehabilitated, after awhile, pursuing such a person is just revenge. Our system of justice is not about revenge.

4. Similar to the statute of limitations, we have juvenile law for a good reason-people do things when young for which it has deemed should not follow them for their entire life.

5. Dr. Ford has been abused by the Democrat Senators. They knew of her charges but failed to handle the information in a way to give her justice. Instead they held the information until it was most advantageous politically and not the interests of Dr. Ford.

6. I sadly concede there are many men who never face justice for sexual assault. Sometimes because the victim isn’t believed and sometimes because she fears coming forward and sometimes because our judicial system doesn’t always get it right. Concurrently, as the Duke Lacrosse team knows, there are men who suffer greatly because of being falsely accused.

But, I do have an experience with a rape. I was the first person to see my friend, I was one of two who sat with her to convince her to go to the hospital and not to her bed where she wanted to go, I was with her until she finally returned to her room, and I testified at the trial. It is this experience that makes me want to hear her story and his response.

Justice demands Dr. Ford get what she is due. If believes she was assaulted, she has a right to ask to be heard without any prejudice for or against her.

And, Justice demands Judge Kavanaugh get what he is due- mount a defense against the charges and suffer the consequences if he did what he is accused of doing. Just because many men haven’t faced justice, there is no justification to deny Kavanaugh justice. Our system doesn’t allow “profiles” to influence justice. We don’t endorse denying a black justice because of the crimes of other blacks. Nor should we here.

It might get ugly. It wasn’t easy on my friend (or us who testified). Dr. Ford has to be prepared for it because to expect otherwise is to deny Kavanaugh the same justice she deserves. It has already been ugly on Kavanaugh.

But, as ugly as this might get, I think there are some good things to come out of this:

1. Females attending parties with alcohol need to acknowledge the biological realities men are stronger and make sure they have partners watching out for their well-being. If something happens, tell someone right away, go to the hospital.

2. Men attending parties with alcohol need to stay sober and be prepared to restrain not only their own behavior but that of others.

3. We are reminded ALL are to be considered innocent until proven otherwise. When conclusions of guilt occur before evidence is presented, overtime we will lose faith in the rule of law and the very pursuit of truth. It is unfortunate it takes a figurative lynching to remind us to respect Due Process for it is this process which protects us from mob rule and injustice.

