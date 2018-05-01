At the AFP debate… it’s me, isn’t it? Posted on May 1, 2018 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ I’m at the Americans for Prosperity debate with my electronics strewn across the table…. and while the room has a steady stream of audience members joining us, my table does not seem to be filling in yet. (it’s me, isn’t it.) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Next time keyword… deodorant!
All in good fun