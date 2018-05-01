At the AFP debate… it’s me, isn’t it?

I’m at the Americans for Prosperity debate with my electronics strewn across the table…. and while the room has a steady stream of audience members joining us, my table does not seem to be filling in yet.

(it’s me, isn’t it.)

