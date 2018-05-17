At the concert tonight Posted on May 16, 2018 by Pat Powers — 4 Comments ↓ I think I picked a good seat for Shania Twain! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Shania Twain rules….this is something w can all agree on! 🙂
That beer on the right side of that photo sure looks good right now.
I didn’t see anything but her 🙂
Great photo!