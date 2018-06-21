Attack on Noem’s choice for Lt. Gov choice remains a movement without a figurehead.

I’m hearing again this morning that Rep. Dan Kaiser is telling those close to him that he is refusing and refuting the crazy trying to promote him as a candidate.
The word passed on to me was flat out that “Kaiser wouldn’t be accepting any nominations.” Period.
At this point, I don’t think there’s anything left but narcissism on the part of the people trying to gin up press about it, because it sure isn’t about electing someone who is refusing it
May needs to just say what she needs to say and get it over with.
Rhoden will get 85% of the vote.
May and stace need to stop hiding behind Kaiser.
So now we can add narcissism to the list of names used against those who want to restore the representative process to our political system.
Steve, how is it representative when the person they’re trying to promote has said he has no interest in it, and would not accept it.
Repeatedly.