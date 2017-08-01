Attorney General Ballot Explanations Released for Two Initiated Measures Increasing the State Tobacco Tax and Creating a Postsecondary Technical Institute Fund

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced today that Attorney General explanations for two separate proposed initiated measures have been filed with the Secretary of State. For each measure, the statement will appear on a petition that will be circulated by the sponsor. If the sponsor obtains a sufficient number of signatures (13,871) for each measure by November 6, 2017, as certified by the Secretary of State, the measure will be placed on the ballot for the November 2018 general election.

The initiated measures are entitled:

1. “An initiated measure increasing the State tobacco tax and creating a postsecondary technical institute fund for the purposes of lowering student tuition and providing financial support to the State postsecondary technical institutes.” (VERSION #1)

2. “An initiated measure increasing the State tobacco tax and creating a postsecondary technical institute fund for the purposes of lowering student tuition and providing financial support to the State postsecondary technical institutes.” (VERSION #2)

Under South Dakota law, the Attorney General is responsible for preparing explanations for proposed initiated measures, referred laws, and South Dakota Constitutional Amendments. Specifically, the explanation includes a title, an objective, clear and simple summary of the purpose and effect of the proposed measure and a description of the legal consequences. The Attorney General Explanation is not a statement either for or against the proposed initiated measure.

Version 1

Version 2