Attorney General Ballot Explanations Released for Two Initiated Measures on Legalizing Marijuana
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced today that Attorney General Explanations for two proposed initiated measures have been filed with the Secretary of State. These statements will appear on petitions that will be circulated by the sponsor of the measures. For each petition, if the sponsor obtains a sufficient number of signatures (13,871) by November 2017, as certified by the Secretary of State, the measure will be placed on the ballot for the November 2018 general election.
The measures are titled:
- “An initiated measure to legalize marijuana for medical ”
- “An initiated measure to legalize certain amounts of marijuana, drugs made from marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, and to regulate and tax marijuana establishments.”
Under South Dakota law, the Attorney General is responsible for preparing explanations for proposed initiated measures, referred laws, and South Dakota Constitutional Amendments. Specifically, the explanation includes a title, an objective, clear and simple summary of the purpose and effect of the proposed measure and a description of the legal consequences. The Attorney General Explanation is not a statement either for or against the proposed measure.
To view the Attorney General Explanations for the measures, as well as the final form of the measures submitted to this office, please click on the links.
http://atg.sd.gov/docs/IMLegalizeMJformedical.pdf
http://atg.sd.gov/docs/IMlegalizeMJgen.pdf
Can’t vote for this. No mention of munchies.
How can we strive to be better by getting stoned? Make America Dumb Again!
Don’t see how more drugs is a recipe for a better South Dakota. These need to fail at the ballot box and reaffirm what’s good about our state
Lee. How can you say that? You were a rowdy kid once. Was pot really any worse than alcohol?
You mean the alcohol and meth right, Lee?
you could have your grandkids to end up to be like our friend Larry
The only people voting for this are already high
The last poll I saw wasn’t even close. February nationwide survey by Quinnipiac:
Asked if marijuana “should be made legal in the U.S.”, 59 percent said “yes” while 36 percent said “no.”
Don’t blame me. I’m just your sober messenger.
What is it with this drug culture to have this fixation in finding new ways to get high? Can’t they find a better use of their time?
New ways?? It’s a plant! It’s been around longer than humans have! And it still has yet to kill anyone.
Now alcohol, that stuff will kill. And fuel all kinds of other crimes. That’s the one we should prohibit.
The plant his killed by impairing judgment via crashing into other drivers killing families, robbing C-Stores and shooting the clerk, shootings.
Our friends at Core Civic can help those tempted by the Devils Lettuce by building a new facility to treat them.
Nah, that’s alcohol. Try again.
I have a neighbor who takes three minutes to back out of his garage. Not sure how long it takes him when the door is open. But I don’t think its pot. He is somewhere around 90.
At any rate, we don’t want to ban everything. Choose Liberty!
My good friends Bob and Lar will be happy with this business, but I am against the demon weed. It is bad, very bad.
Just so you guys know, marijuana is everywhere in South Dakota already, just like it always has been. Legalizing it just brings it above board in an open, regulated (and taxed) market.
So the question is: do you want it regulated, which creates an additional source of tax revenue? Or not? Either way, the amount of marijuana in SD remains the same.