Attorney General Candidate Unveils Immigration Initiative

ABERDEEN, SD (February 14, 2018) – Senator Lance Russell, South Dakota Attorney General candidate, will hold a press conference at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Aberdeen at 10 a.m. (CST) Friday, February 16, to unveil his recent Immigration Enforcement Bill, SB 193. This legislation will prohibit “sanctuary cities” and “sanctuary campuses,” and will be heard in the Senate Judiciary Committee this coming Tuesday at 8 a.m. Senator Russell will also be unveiling his Immigration Plan as a South Dakota Attorney General candidate to address the ongoing issues of illegal immigration within the state.

This conference comes two days after the one-year anniversary of the passage of a “sanctuary campus” resolution by the University of South Dakota’s Student Government Association, passed on February 14, 2017. Senator Russell’s Immigration Enforcement Bill would make such actions illegal within South Dakota. It would also provide relief for South Dakota cities suffering the ravages of having law-breakers invited into the state.

WHAT: Attorney General Candidate Russell’s Immigration Initiative

WHO: Senator and Attorney General Candidate Lance Russel

WHEN: February 16, 2018, 10 A.M. (CST)

WHERE: Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 3310 7th Avenue SE, Aberdeen, SD 57401

