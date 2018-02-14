Attorney General Candidate Unveils Immigration Initiative
ABERDEEN, SD (February 14, 2018) – Senator Lance Russell, South Dakota Attorney General candidate, will hold a press conference at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Aberdeen at 10 a.m. (CST) Friday, February 16, to unveil his recent Immigration Enforcement Bill, SB 193. This legislation will prohibit “sanctuary cities” and “sanctuary campuses,” and will be heard in the Senate Judiciary Committee this coming Tuesday at 8 a.m. Senator Russell will also be unveiling his Immigration Plan as a South Dakota Attorney General candidate to address the ongoing issues of illegal immigration within the state.
This conference comes two days after the one-year anniversary of the passage of a “sanctuary campus” resolution by the University of South Dakota’s Student Government Association, passed on February 14, 2017. Senator Russell’s Immigration Enforcement Bill would make such actions illegal within South Dakota. It would also provide relief for South Dakota cities suffering the ravages of having law-breakers invited into the state.
WHAT: Attorney General Candidate Russell’s Immigration Initiative
WHO: Senator and Attorney General Candidate Lance Russel
WHEN: February 16, 2018, 10 A.M. (CST)
WHERE: Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 3310 7th Avenue SE, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Ravages. Seriously? Anyhoo – looks like Mr. Censure is borrowing a page from Tapio’s playbook. BEWARE THE BROWN PEOPLE!
Ignorance = fear = hate—- They gotta have that fear and hate, they have plenty of ignorance.
What next? Propose they build a wall around South Dakota? If so, who pays for it? Mexico is paying for the one on the US southern border.
The Tapio virus appears to be worse than this year’s flu outbreak…..
The Boogyman behind every corner hysteria has overtaken elements of the SDGOP. No-Go-Zones, bathrooms, talk of militias, living in basements, Muslim Brotherhood, building a wall and boobs. What happened to the good old Republican Party that was optimistic, Cold War Patriots, fiscally sensible and not crazy?
I heard it went over the hill with Abraham, Ike, and Ronny…….
Sounds like a sound plan to me.
Hope this passes Lance!