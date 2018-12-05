Attorney General-Elect Jason Ravnsborg announces key team members

RAVNSBORG ANNOUNCES KEY TEAM MEMBERS

YANKTON: Since being elected Attorney General Elect Jason Ravnsborg has met with the Board of Directors of the South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association, the South Dakota Sheriff’s Association, as well as numerous law enforcement officials from across the state. Ravnsborg has been working on items for the Attorney General’s legislative packet for the 2019 session and today he is pleased to announce three key members to senior positions: Charles McGuigan as Chief Deputy, Timothy D. Bormann as Chief of Staff, and David V. Natvig as Director of DCI.

“These three gentlemen bring over 60 years of combined legal experience to the team.” said Ravnsborg. “We are all ready to get to work for South Dakota.”

Charles McGuigan, Chief Deputy: McGuigan, a 1991 graduate of the University of Montana School of Law, will remain in the position of Chief Deputy. He also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in History from the University of South Dakota. McGuigan has been with the South Dakota Attorney General’s office since 1991, serving in the Appellate Section and the Natural Resources Section, where he prosecuted and litigated environmental, natural resources and Indian law cases. He was named Chief Deputy in 2007 and has served in that capacity ever since. During his tenure at the Attorney General’s office he has also served as Legislative Director of the Attorney General’s office and as the Legal Director for the Conference of Western Attorney’s General.

“Charlie brings a wealth of institutional experience and knowledge with him to the team,” stated Ravnsborg, “and I am very pleased to have him in the office.”

Timothy D. Bormann, Chief of Staff: Bormann is a 2001 graduate of the University of South Dakota School of Law. He also has earned a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree, both in history, from the University of South Dakota as well as Associates degrees in journalism and communication from Casper College, in Casper, Wyoming. He has been practicing law in Faulkton, South Dakota since 2001 and has argued before the South Dakota Supreme Court and served as City Attorney for numerous communities in Faulk and Spink counties. Bormann was appointed to the office of Faulk County State’s Attorney in 2002. He has since been re-elected to that office 4 subsequent terms and has overseen close to 1,500 criminal prosecutions for Faulk County, both misdemeanors and felonies, including vehicular manslaughter, rape, sexual contact with a minor, robbery, burglary, child abuse, domestic violence and multiple drug violations. He also was elected to the office of mayor of the City of Faulkton for 5 straight terms. Prior to the practice of law Bormann was a broadcast journalist, working at radio stations in South Dakota and Wyoming.

“Tim is someone I trust,” said Ravnsborg, “he is someone who can handle numerous projects simultaneously with an even temperament.”

David V. Natvig, Director of the Division of Criminal Investigation: Natvig is a 2000 graduate of the University of South Dakota School of Law. Prior to law school he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from South Dakota State University, along with substantial course work towards a minor in Criminal Justice. During this time he served as a dispatcher for the Brookings Police Department. Natvig has been practicing law in his hometown of Kimball, South Dakota since 2000 while also serving as the Brule County State’s Attorney, first as a deputy, then appointed in 2002 and re-elected for the next four terms. During the past 18 years Natvig also served as the Buffalo County State’s Attorney and as a prosecutor for the Crow Creek Tribal Court. Natvig was also appointed as a Special Assistant Attorney General in 2013 He has overseen close to 4,000 criminal cases in his time as the lead prosecutor for Brule County, including murder, rape, robbery, tax fraud, child abuse, drug offenses and even cattle rustling. During the Kimball standoff and shooting in January 2015 Natvig was on the scene early, supporting his local law enforcement and assisting with communications as resources arrived on scene all while making sure that the interests of Brule County and the ultimate criminal case that would arise were protected. Natvig is a proud veteran of the United States Army, he attended Airborne School at Ft. Benning, Georgia, becoming a paratrooper and ultimately attained the rank of Captain as part of the United States Army Special Operations Command at Ft. Bragg.

“Dave is a man of unflinching character and determination.” said Ravnsborg. “He is a leader who will take charge, lead from the front, and bring a fresh perspective to the DCI.”

“I am pleased to build the foundations of my team with this mix of institutional knowledge and fresh perspectives to keep South Dakota and South Dakotans safe.” concluded Ravnsborg.

