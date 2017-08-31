Attorney General Explanation Released for Initiated Measure Regarding Voting by Mail

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced that an Attorney General Explanation for a proposed initiated measure has been filed with the Secretary of State. This statement will appear on a petition that will be circulated by the sponsor of the initiated measure. If the sponsor obtains a sufficient number of signatures (13,871) by November 6, 2017, as certified by the Secretary of State, the initiated measure will be placed on the ballot for the November 2018 general election.

The initiated measure is entitled “An initiated measure allowing certain elections to be conducted through a voting-by-mail process.”

Under South Dakota law, the Attorney General is responsible for preparing explanations for proposed initiated measures, referred laws, and South Dakota Constitutional Amendments. Specifically, the explanation includes a title, an objective, clear and simple summary of the purpose and effect of the proposed measure and a description of the legal consequences. The Attorney General Explanation is not a statement either for or against the proposed initiated measure.

AGstatementforinitiatedmeasure(votingbymail) by Pat Powers on Scribd

