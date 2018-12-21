Attorney General Explanation Released for Initiated Measure to Legalize Marijuana and Paraphernalia

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced today an Attorney General Explanation for a proposed initiated measure has been filed with the Secretary of State. This explanation will appear on a petition that will be circulated by the sponsor of the initiated measure. If the sponsor obtains a sufficient number of signatures by November 2019, as certified by the Secretary of State, the initiated measure will be placed on the ballot for the November 2020 general election.

The measure is entitled “An initiated measure to legalize marijuana and paraphernalia for certain people, and to make other changes to State law regarding marijuana.”

Under South Dakota law, the Attorney General is responsible for preparing explanations for proposed initiated measures, referred laws, and South Dakota Constitutional Amendments. Specifically, the explanation includes a title, an objective, clear and simple summary of the purpose and effect of the proposed measure, and a description of the legal consequences. The Attorney General Explanation is not a statement either for or against the proposed initiated measure.

