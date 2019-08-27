ATTORNEY GENERAL EXPLANATION RELEASED FOR PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT TO FORM LEGISLATIVE REDISTRICTING COMMISSION

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced today an Attorney General Explanation for a proposed constitutional amendment has been filed with the Secretary of State. This explanation will appear on a petition that will be circulated by the sponsor of the constitutional amendment. If the sponsor obtains a sufficient number of signatures by November 2019, as certified by the Secretary of State, the proposed amendment may be placed on the ballot for the November 2020 general election.

The constitutional amendment is entitled “An amendment to the South Dakota Constitution providing for state legislative redistricting by a commission.”

Under South Dakota law, the Attorney General is responsible for preparing explanations for proposed initiated measures, referred laws, and South Dakota Constitutional Amendments. The Attorney General Explanation is not a statement either for or against the proposed amendment.

