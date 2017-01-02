Attorney General featured as someone to watch in 2017

The Rapid City Journal is highlighting Attorney General Marty Jackley as one of the “Black Hills Residents who may have a big year ahead” in today’s paper:
Throughout the year, Jackley will also raise money and build a team of volunteers for his gubernatorial bid in 2018, when he will face at least one opponent, U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem, for the Republican nomination to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Dennis Daugaard.
Jackley said he will manage his schedule by prioritizing.
“I’m focused, No. 1, on being a dad and a husband, and No. 2 on being attorney general, and No. 3 on running for governor,” he said.
Jackley, 46, has several other Black Hills ties despite his job in Pierre. He has an undergraduate degree from the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City, and his wife, Angela, with whom he has two school-age children, is a graduate of Rapid City Central High School. When not at home in Pierre, the Jackleys like to spend time at one of Angela’s two family ranches near Rapid City, or Jackley’s father’s farm near Vale. Jackley’s parents still reside in Sturgis, and his sister, Jocelyn Hafner, is an assistant principal at Rapid City Stevens High School.
Does Marty pick Mick for LG?
Why would Mickelson take it…Noem is going to be the next governor….he would be smarter to pair up with her…
EB5, Gear Up, Marcy’s Law, Bosworth, SB70/73 is what I think of when I think of marty
Farm Bill, fighting human trafiking, beat Herseth, Ways and means is what i think of when I think of Noem
I agree….Marty has some baggage and never had a competitive race; is Marty really going to try and argue Noem is ineffective as she got the farm bill passed and moved up to the prestigious Ways and means committee?
Marsy’s laws could be the albatross that Mr. Jackley must drag behind him like a dead goat tied to the bumper.
You know the South Dakota Democratic Party is dead when Marty Jackley is leading on cannabis reform.
Yep, he needs a close eye kept on him.
Marty Jackley is a good person, who’s done good work for our state. This Barnett-Kirby type back-biting above doesn’t serve the political agenda of its authors.
Marty’s supporters, and there are many, are supporting him because he is a good person who will make a good governor, not to make side remarks about any other candidate