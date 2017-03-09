Attorney General Jackley Commends U.S. Attorney Sessions’ Renewed Commitment to Combat Violent Crime

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley commends U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ commitment to targeting violent crime nationwide.

“As Attorney General, I welcome and appreciate the Department of Justice’s commitment to addressing violent crime with state, local, and tribal law-enforcement. In South Dakota, we are very fortunate to have strong federal law enforcement partners, and we look forward to the renewed priority to working together to keep our citizens safe,” said Jackley.

U.S. Attorney General Sessions made clear “Turning back our nation’s recent rise in violent crime is a top priority for the Department of Justice, and it requires decisive action from our federal prosecutors,” said Attorney General Sessions. “I’m urging each of them to continue working closely with their counterparts at all levels and to use every tool we have to put violent offenders behind bars and keep our citizens safe.”

In a letter to federal prosecutors, Sessions directed his U.S. Attorneys to partner with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement to specifically identify the criminals responsible for violent crimes in their districts.

