Attorney General Jackley Confirms Trial Dates Set in Gear Up Case

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms today that the Court has set an additional hearing date and jury trial dates in the Gear Up case.

December 18, 2017, 1:00 p.m.- Motions Hearing in Lake Andes, SD, to include any motions for separate jury trials by defendants

March 1 through 9, 2018- Jury trial in Lake Andes, SD, for State v. Stephanie Hubers

June 25 through July 20, 2018- Jury trial in Lake Andes, SD, for State v. Stacy Phelps and Dan Guericke

-30-

Facebook Twitter