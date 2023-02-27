Attorney General Jackley Releases Explanations for Proposed Constitutional Amendment, Initiated Measure

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has released the final ballot explanation for both a proposed constitutional amendment and an initiated measure, both of which would prohibit the implementation of taxes on anything sold for human consumption.

Language for the constitutional amendment can be found here. The initiated measure language can be found here.

For either measure to be placed on the 2024 general election ballot, they must receive enough valid petition signatures. The proposed constitutional amendment requires 35,017 valid signatures, and the initiated measure needs 17,509 valid signatures.

A majority of the votes cast in the general election will be needed to pass either or both measures.

The Attorney General’s explanation was drafted after a review of all the comments received during the proposed amendment’s 10-day comment period. Two comments were received.

State law requires the Attorney General to draft a title and explanation for each initiated measure, initiated constitutional amendment, constitutional amendment proposed by the Legislature, or referred measure that may appear on an election ballot.

For more information regarding ballot measures, please visit the Secretary of State’s website.

