Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg makes statement on crash investigation, reaching out to convention delegates

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is speaking to the press today on a couple of subjects, including how he believes investigators were looking at the September 2020 car accident which has been the subject of significant scrutiny, as well as speaking to delegates about the next election around the corner.

According to the article by Stephen Groves of the Associated Press:

“I was willing to take a lie detector test. I was willing to go to North Dakota,” Ravnsborg said when asked to respond to the investigators’ testimony. “I took their testimony to basically say that they didn’t want me to because they knew I would tell the truth. So I think that speaks volumes.” and.. He acknowledged that he had been making calls to the state Republican party’s delegates, who in June will decide the party’s nominee for attorney general, though he cast it as part of his regular order of business. Ravnsborg would face Republican Marty Jackley, his predecessor, at the state convention.

