Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg on the significance of Independence Day at Mt Rushmore! Posted on July 3, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 1 Comment ↓ From Fox News, Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is featured speaking on Independence Day:
Keep up the good work Jason!
He has been doing a great job !