Attorney General Marty Jackley Issues Statement on Oral Arguments in Tax Fairness Case

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley issues the following statement after oral arguments were heard this morning by the United States Supreme Court in South Dakota’s challenge to Quill decision in tax fairness case.

“Today I stood before the United States Supreme Court fighting for South Dakotans and to give our main street businesses an equal playing field with out-of-state companies. South Dakota is not asking for any new tax or asking out-of-state retailers to do more than what our local businesses do every day. “

-30-

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...