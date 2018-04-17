Attorney General Marty Jackley Issues Statement on Oral Arguments in Tax Fairness Case
PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley issues the following statement after oral arguments were heard this morning by the United States Supreme Court in South Dakota’s challenge to Quill decision in tax fairness case.
“Today I stood before the United States Supreme Court fighting for South Dakotans and to give our main street businesses an equal playing field with out-of-state companies. South Dakota is not asking for any new tax or asking out-of-state retailers to do more than what our local businesses do every day. “
-30-
It will be interesting to listen to the tape of this …thank you for fighting for us Marty!
Marty had no business arguing this case and should have let someone with more experience handle it. Typical political grandstanding at the expense of the client (SD). This is what we’ve come to expect from him.
1) Marty is South Dakota’s Attorney General and was the state’s chief Federal Prosecutor. He is immenently qualified to argue this case.
2) I hope Marty loses the case. This issue should be dealt with by Congress. It is their Constitutional prerogative to regulate trade amongst and between the states.
Wow, never seen someone get upset at an elected official for actually doing their job. Might I ask who you think is more qualified than the Attorney General with over a decade of prosecutorial experience at the federal and state level?
Or perhaps you’re just sour grapes because your boss couldnt get it out of committee in D.C.