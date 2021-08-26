Attorney General pleads No Contest to 2 misdemeanor traffic violations, fined $1000, plus court and investigation fees.

The news this morning is dominated by the court case involving South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, and the traffic accident which cost the life of Joe Boever.

Through his attorney Tim Rensch, Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has reached a plea agreement with the prosecution and has pled “No Contest” to 2 misdemeanor traffic violations, for using a mobile device while driving east of Highmore, and for driving out of his lane. The third charge, of Careless Driving, was dropped by the state.

For these violations, Judge John Brown imposed a sentence of $500 for each of the two counts, plus court costs, as well as imposed investigation fees of $3750 in the matter.

The Judge also remarked that he wanted to impose a duty of making a public service event at or near the day of Boever’s death for the next 5 years, but Ravnsborg’s attorney Rensch contested the legality of this requirement as it extends beyond any potential probation time. The determination on this part of the sentence will be coming later and will be made public as part of Judge Brown’s written decision.

The family of Boever has already signaled their intention to pursue the matter in civil court in a wrongful death lawsuit.