ATTORNEY GENERAL RAVNSBORG APPOINTED TO EXECUTIVE COUNCIL FOR SPECIAL OLYMPICS AND LAW ENFORCEMENT TORCH RUN

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has been appointed as the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) representative to the Special Olympics and Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) executive council.

The appointment was made official by NAAG President, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry. The membership of NAAG includes 56 state and territory attorneys general. The group has partnered with Special Olympics and the LETR to help raise funds for, and awareness about, the Special Olympics movement worldwide. The national partnership helps increase the number of law enforcement officials involved in LETR and related activities.

State and territory attorneys general work at the national, state and community level to carry out programs and events, including the Torch Run, to raise awareness and help change perceptions and attitudes about people with intellectual disabilities.

“I am excited to be appointed to this important position,” said Attorney General Ravnsborg. “The Law Enforcement Torch Run and the Special Olympics are events that inspire each and every one of us to reach for our goals through hard work and determination.”

“We are pleased to welcome Attorney General Ravnsborg to the LETR International Executive Council and feel sure that he will continue the outstanding work performed by Attorney General Fox over the past two years.,” added Scott Whyte, chairman of the LETR International Executive Council. “It is a privilege to have this level of representation engaged with the law enforcement community in its efforts to enhance the lives of people with an intellectual disability through their support of the Special Olympics movement.”

