ATTORNEY GENERAL RELEASES EXPLANATION FOR INITIATED MEASURE TO MAKE INGESTION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE A PETTY OFFENSE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, September 9, 2021
PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has released the following Attorney General’s ballot explanation for the November 2022 general election.
The initiated measure is entitled An initiated measure making the unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance a petty offense.
The stamped AG Statements are available for viewing at the website of the South Dakota Secretary of State.
10 thoughts on “ATTORNEY GENERAL RELEASES EXPLANATION FOR INITIATED MEASURE TO MAKE INGESTION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE A PETTY OFFENSE”
Good for him.
Regardless of his imperfections, violation of my body through theft of my fluids is vampiric, dehumanizing, abusive, and gross.
Ideally, we would clarify that it is illegal to extract bodily fluids for testing without consent.
For the sake of families and public safety a big No on this!
For the sake of freedom and all that America stands for, you should leave. I heard Afghanistan is quickly becoming a great place for those who want an authoritarian style of government with a big hand!
This is long overdue. South Dakota is the ONLY state in the union that charges a felony for ingestion.
A petty offense, is this a joke?!
I think the AG says it all in the last paragraph of his explanation—ALL drugs —
This measure re-classifies the unlawful ingestion of all controlled drugs
or substances, regardless of schedule, as a petty offense. Petty offenses are
civil proceedings under state law. For a petty offense, a judgment of $25 may
be imposed. No time in jail may be imposed for a petty offense.
Terrible mistake and will make it harder for drug users to get help and inflict more collateral damage to those around them. Consequences can help those finally get the help they need unlike Far left Harm Reduction which is really just cruel and enabling.
So your all for drug users getting help? What help do they get locked up in jail? You really think the government should be allowed to criminalize the act of putting something in your own body? Should we criminalize ingestion of cheeseburgers because that leads to heart disease?
They don’t use drugs any more, they don’t buy any more drugs and they don’t sell drugs to others in jail/prison
You obviously haven’t been in the clink…..