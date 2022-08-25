ATTORNEY GENERAL RELEASES EXPLANATION FOR PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE SOUTH DAKOTA CONSTITUTION ON ABORTIONS

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo has released the following Attorney General’s explanation for the November 2024 general election.

The amendment is entitled: A Constitutional Amendment Concerning the Regulation of Abortion.

Ltr.barnett Ballot Explenation Abortion 8.24.2022 by Pat Powers on Scribd

The Attorney General’s explanation was drafted after a thorough review of the comments received during the amendment’s 10-day comment period.

State law requires the Attorney General to draft a title and explanation for each initiated measure, initiated constitutional amendment, constitutional amendment proposed by the Legislature, or referred measure that may appear on an election ballot. See SDCL 12-13-9 & 12-13-25.1.

For more information regarding ballot measures, please visit the Secretary of State’s website.

