 ATTORNEY GENERAL RELEASES EXPLANATION FOR PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE SOUTH DAKOTA CONSTITUTION ON ABORTIONS 

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo has released the following Attorney General’s explanation for the November 2024 general election. 

The amendment is entitled: A Constitutional Amendment Concerning the Regulation of Abortion. 

The Attorney General’s explanation was drafted after a thorough review of the comments received during the amendment’s 10-day comment period. 

State law requires the Attorney General to draft a title and explanation for each initiated measure, initiated constitutional amendment, constitutional amendment proposed by the Legislature, or referred measure that may appear on an election ballot. See SDCL 12-13-9 & 12-13-25.1. 

For more information regarding ballot measures, please visit the Secretary of State’s website. 

