Attorney General’s Office Releases Final Explanation For Initiated Measure Repealing South Dakota’s Medical Marijuana Program

PIERRE, S.D. – The final ballot explanation for a proposed initiated measure that would repeal South Dakota’s Medical Marijuana Program, as proposed by Travis Ismay of Newell, has been released by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Marty Jackley does not take a position on any such proposal. As required by law, the Attorney General has provided a fair and neutral explanation on the proposed constitutional amendment to assist the voters.

This proposed initiated measure would repeal the state’s medical marijuana program that was approved by voters in the 2020 general election. The repeal would make all possession, use, cultivation, sale, manufacture, sale of marijuana, and marijuana products a crime. The ballot explanation can be found here.

If the required 17,509 valid signatures are gathered and approved by the South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office, the proposed constitutional amendment will be placed on the 2024 general ballot. A majority of the votes cast in the general election will be needed to pass the measure.

The Attorney General’s explanation was drafted after a review of all the comments received during the proposed amendment’s 10-day comment period. A total of 48 comments were received.

State law requires the Attorney General to draft a title and explanation for each initiated measure, initiated constitutional amendment, constitutional amendment proposed by the Legislature, or referred measure that may appear on an election ballot.

For more information regarding ballot measures, please visit the Secretary of State’s website.

