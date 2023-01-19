Augustana University begins offering post-secondary orientation experience for young people with disabilities

Augustana University just announced a program that my wife has been working on, where Augustana is rolling out an opportunity for students with disabilities to visit the campus to see first-hand a post-secondary educational setting, and to get a taste if attending the University would work for them:

“The camp is going to look a lot like that first freshman orientation week,” Lamb continued. “They’re going to get exposed to a crash course in ‘What is college?’ and ‘Is inclusive post-secondary education right for you?’”

The idea for the camp came from Dr. Michelle Powers, AU assistant professor of special education, as she scrolled through social media one day and saw an advertisement for camps being offered for students with developmental disabilities who plan to attend traditional universities.

“It got me thinking about Augie Access and all the Augustana events I’ve been part of where we welcome juniors and seniors to campus to really get the full experience,” Powers said. “And, I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we had an experience like that for students who might be thinking about Augie Access or another inclusive post-secondary program?’

“I’m also the parent of a child with a developmental disability,” Powers continued. “Thinking about taking my daughter and putting her in a campus environment — I want to know that it’s the right fit.”

After this year’s camp, Powers and Lamb will present their assessment results to the council, which are based on the outcomes of the Augie Access Program — academics, employment, independent living and socialization. The grant supports 10 campers this year, but Powers and Lamb hope to expand the camp in the future.