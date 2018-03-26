Augustana University Student satire newspaper takes aim at Sen. Neal Tapio Posted on March 26, 2018 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ I had this sent on to me from Augustana. Apparently the students at the University have a humor/satirical newspaper that comes out from time to time, and the latest edition takes particular aim at State Senator Neal Tapio and the 2nd Amendment: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Tapio isn’t a conservative republican, he is a nut case.
Too short to be written by Tapio 🙂
Augie’s paper is The Mirror, and the annual satirical edition is called the Smirror, or at least it was when I went there many moons ago.