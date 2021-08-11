Augustana University to require masks this fall for all students

Hope the Augustana U kids all kept their masks after last Spring. Because they’re going to need them again according to the e-mail that went out today from AU president Stephanie Herseth-Sandlin to the University’s students:

“Based on CDC’s updated guidance, as Minnehaha and Lincoln counties are currently experiencing high community spread of the virus based on test positivity rates, Augustana will require everyone to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. This indoor masking protocol is effective August 16 until further notice.”

I have this strange sense of deja-vu..

It might just be a very long school year.