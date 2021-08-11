Hope the Augustana U kids all kept their masks after last Spring. Because they’re going to need them again according to the e-mail that went out today from AU president Stephanie Herseth-Sandlin to the University’s students:
“Based on CDC’s updated guidance, as Minnehaha and Lincoln counties are currently experiencing high community spread of the virus based on test positivity rates, Augustana will require everyone to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. This indoor masking protocol is effective August 16 until further notice.”
I have this strange sense of deja-vu..
It might just be a very long school year.
5 thoughts on “Augustana University to require masks this fall for all students”
What SD attorney is going to step up and fight for our country?
Since when? Since when is requiring a mask be worn during a pandemic some violation of individual rights? We are talking about the balancing of human rights. You do not have a right to infect others. What are you talking about?
In the past, we have required hundreds of thousands of young men to defend their country with their lives. They were drafted with or without their consent. But you… you can’t temporarily put on a little mask to protect your fellow Americans? Pathetic.
Of course you might say that the soldier fought for our freedom. Yes, he sure did. But no freedom is absolute. There is the saying that some attribute to Lincoln. “My right to swing my fist ends where your nose begins.”
Should your right to refuse a mask take precedence over your neighbor’s right to life? I don’t think so.
The mask does virtually nothing but make you feel good. Where one if YOU want to.
If we can fight mask bans, then lets also fight TSA checkpoints before flying. They are nothing but a visual deterrent, it’s fake security. The machines can be hacked to see people naked, they are connected to a network.