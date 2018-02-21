Author and Speaker VJ Smith running for State Senate in District 7

From the Brookings Register comes the announcement of another great Republican candidate for the State Legislature :

V.J. Smith of Brookings has announced his candidacy for the South Dakota State Senate seat from District 7.

and..

“I had two majors: history and political science. Ever since I was young, I’ve had an interest in politics. I felt one day, when the timing was right, I would venture into the arena,” Smith said.

He returned to SDSU in 1990 to serve as assistant to the athletic director. In 1996, he was named the executive director of the SDSU Alumni Association and held that position for 10 years. For the past 12 years, he has been a full-time professional speaker and travels throughout the United States. He is also a published author.

He feels the time is right for him to step into the arena.

“Frankly, the tone of politics right now isn’t what it should be,” Smith said. “Studies have shown we are quite divided, and the reason why we’re divided is because we’re not doing a very good job of listening to each other.”