Awash in a sea of red ink, Dem proponents of hiding party on ballot submit proposals to hide party affiliation again.

I guess they didn’t learn their lesson last time when South Dakotans told them they wanted full disclosure on the election ballot, not less.

Because former Tim Johnson staffer Drey Samuelson has submitted a possible Constitutional Amendment for circulation possibly to be placed on the South Dakota 2018 election ballot:

Supporter Drey Samuelson said Friday that they hope to start gathering signatures in August to put the proposed amendment to a vote. It would create nonpartisan primary elections for legislative candidates, remove their party labels from the ballot and establish an independent commission to redraw state legislators’ districts. The proposal shares similarities with two constitutional amendments that voters rejected in 2016. Samuelson says the Legislature is unpopular among voters, who are ready for a change.

Here’s the proposed party-hiding amendment as reviewed by the Legislative Research Council. Just as previous amendments were proposed by Slick Rick Weiland and Drey Samuelson’s organization leading up to the last election, it’s just a mess, awash in a sea of red-ink corrections by the State Legislative Research Council:

2018 CA NonPartisanElectionsRedistrictingLegis LRCComments by Pat Powers on Scribd

Ignoring the policy issues that were rejected by voters in the last election, the Legislative Research Council’s letter does a good job in pointing out the many, many technical flaws that the measure contains:

The proposed constitutional amendment includes elements from two previous constitutional amendment proposals considered in the 2016 general election . The combination of the subjects from the two proposed amendments may not comply with the related subject matter as required in S.D. Const. Art. XXIII, § 1. The draft of the initiated constitutional amendment submitted to this office is not written in a clear and concise manner and does not conform to the form and style of other sections of the constitution. Parts of the proposed amendment are better suited for statute. and.. Furthermore, section 7 conflicts with section 8 of the proposed constitutional amendment as submitted to our office. Section 7 proposes to amend S.D. Const. Art. Ill, § 5 and section 8 proposes to repeal the same section. and.. Section 37 appears to require redistricting in 2019 and 2020 and does not provide for redistricting in 2021. Redistricting is a time consuming and costly use of resources. The redistricting requirements for 2019 and 2020 would be based on 2010 census data and would only apply to one election. This requirement appears to be an unnecessary use of state resources. Since there would not be an appropriation to fund the commission in FY 2019, the commission may have to wait FY 2020 to begin the redistricting process. The commission must purchase redistricting software and comply with the Voting Rights Act requirements. You should consider eliminating the 2019 redistricting requirement. The requirement to redistrict again in 2020 is nonsensical. Redistricting should be required for 2021.

Oy. Like the prior proposals coming out of the Weiland/Samuelson shop, it’s just a mess. Or we might term it just the first pile of manure to hide their party that Democrats are trying to shovel on to South Dakota Voters.

