Time to catch back up on things, as I’ve been away from my desk for most of the last week in Florida on a sort-of vacation, while my wife did a presentation on research she’d done at a conference.
(That’s me pictured in a display in front of the American experience part of Epcot).
I would definitely term it a sort-of vacation, as it’s not very relaxing when of the two children at home, one gets sent home from school with a rotten cold and COVID tests (he didn’t have it), and the other one was giving the caregiver a hard time all week long. Kind of hard to relax with that going on in the background.
We got back Friday night, and I’m exhausted enough that I need a vacation after my vacation.
One thought on “Back from vacation – and I need a vacation.”
What is this thing you speak of? Va-ca-shun?
What is it?
How does it work?