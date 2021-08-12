Sidney Powell is somewhere in the Black Hills working on her book. Mike Lindell is in Sioux Falls running a cyber symposium.
And they both received some news tonight which probably ruined their week.
Three major defamation lawsuits from Dominion Voting Systems against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and the right-wing lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani will move forward toward a trial, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday. https://t.co/EtyGDtNEo4
— ABC 17 News (@ABC17News) August 12, 2021
One thought on “Bad news for two visitors to South Dakota this week”
This is exceptionally dangerous for Dominion.
They have to be hoping for a settlement.
Game on.
Let’s see how discovery goes.
Maybe they’ll have to produce the passwords for Maricopa county?
They’ll need to call the NSA as a witness.
🙂