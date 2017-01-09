Ballot measure for fully legalized pot coming to SD. Somehow, I don’t think we’re “missing out” as sponsors claim.

Courtesy of South Dakota’s laws on initiated measure, first we had an announcement of someone’s intent to bring a measure allowing us to kill ourselves. Now comes a proposal to legalize pot for anyone who wants it, because the sponsors think South Dakota is “missing out.”
From the Rapid City Journal:
New Approach South Dakota will submit the proposal for an initiated measure to go to a statewide vote on the 2018 ballot. The group will submit the proposal to the attorney general’s office early next week, and it plans to begin gathering signatures after his explanation is released. A separate measure reviving the medical marijuana issue has also been submitted for the statewide ballot process.
The group says the tax revenues that could be generated if the measure passed would create millions for South Dakota’s education system and for general government spending.
Melissa Mentele, a leader of New Approach South Dakota, says marijuana is a $6 billion dollar industry in the county and South Dakota is missing out.
Somehow, I don’t think we’re “missing out” as sponsors claim.
Melissa Mentele who is also on the SDDP Central Committee now the party of pot and assisted suicide. Whenever you have pro-pot proponents equate smoking pot to just another vegetable plant that has nutritional benefits it definitely builds credibility right there.
Let’s legalize hookers too; why not follow San FranSicko and legalize no-holds-barred public nudity? No standards, no morals, no roadblocks to unfettered idiocy; that will be great for our children, Melissa.
What I’d like to know is how many pills have the doctors been prescribing you doubters and haters. List your legal poison here and now then let’s show where this plant heals and helps. I’ve had 27 surgeries and 5 heart attacks. I went from over 25 pills a day down to three and one is an aspirin because of CBD and THC. SO don’t you ever lecture on your views of what’s bad for everyone here, because some of us don’t care for pharmaceutical garbage and drug abuse.! The gateway drug is in your medicine cabinet.. REALLY IT IS !