Ballot measure for fully legalized pot coming to SD. Somehow, I don’t think we’re “missing out” as sponsors claim.

Courtesy of South Dakota’s laws on initiated measure, first we had an announcement of someone’s intent to bring a measure allowing us to kill ourselves. Now comes a proposal to legalize pot for anyone who wants it, because the sponsors think South Dakota is “missing out.”

From the Rapid City Journal:

New Approach South Dakota will submit the proposal for an initiated measure to go to a statewide vote on the 2018 ballot. The group will submit the proposal to the attorney general’s office early next week, and it plans to begin gathering signatures after his explanation is released. A separate measure reviving the medical marijuana issue has also been submitted for the statewide ballot process.

