Ballot Measures bringing petitions signature collection to a close, some with only a thousand or so over the number required.

The remaining ballot measures that are out there circulating are bringing their efforts to a close, and according to the Associated Press, the most lethal one thinks that if they collect enough signatures, it will be “by the skin of their teeth:”

Mentele, who estimated backers had about 15,000 signatures in hand for the medical marijuana proposal, said the group would also send out circulators to people who are housebound. “Death with Dignity” measure sponsor Angela Albonico said she plans to collect signatures on the Pine Ridge and Rosebud Indian reservations this week as volunteers contact people who have expressed interest in signing on. She said if supporters “do make the ballot, it’ll be by the skin of our teeth.” House Speaker Mark Mickelson, who is pursuing the ballot question campaign finance measure and a proposal to raise tobacco taxes to improve tech school affordability, said he’s exceeded 15,000 signatures for both proposals, totals that he anticipated would continue to climb.

Read it here.

The Secretary of State website notes in cases of initiated measures, “the petition must have signatures of registered voters equal to five percent (13,871) of the total vote for governor in the last gubernatorial election.”

And some of these measures are claiming they’re within only a thousand or so of these numbers? I’d be getting nervous at this point. Signature collection is difficult, and if they’re only sitting with 14 or 15 thousand signatures in hand, I would not be confident of success.

Whether they’ll pass the Secretary of State’s signature review depends on the petition signature collection accuracy rate, which at least one campaign has noted had suffered a setback as they discovered at least some signature forgeries, which may have set them back, or at least given their opponents something to consider in evaluating if it is worth their while to take a run at the petitions in a court of law.

Stay tuned.

Facebook Twitter