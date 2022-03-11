Barnett makes re-election campaign official in Aberdeen today

Secretary of State Steve Barnett was in Aberdeen today where he formally announced his Candidacy for reelection at today’s Brown County Republican, March Reagan lunch!

Barnett has been serving as South Dakota’s Secretary of State for the past 4 years, and had also served two terms as South Dakota State Auditor (2010 and 2014).

Steve is a graduate of Roncalli High School and received his undergraduate degree from the University of South Dakota. He later earned his Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Sioux Falls. Steve has held positions within the South Dakota Republican Party, Wells Fargo, and United States Senator John Thune’s office.