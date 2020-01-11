Battle brewing this year for Mayor of Pierre.

From the Pierre Capitol Journal, it sounds as if one of the more hotly contested races this year might be for the mayor of South Dakota’s Capital City:

As he said he would more than a year ago, riverboat captain Caleb Gilkerson announced this week that he is running for mayor of Pierre. He faces the incumbent mayor, Steve Harding, who Gilkerson has accused of bad faith in long discussions over a place to dock the Sunset paddlewheeler.

“I went to pick up petitions,” Gilkerson told the Capital Journal on Thursday, Jan. 9. “You can’t begin to collect signatures until March 1.”

Mayor Harding announced Tuesday at the close of the Pierre City Commission’s weekly meeting, that he would run for a second three-year term this summer.

It would not be far off to call Gilkerson Harding’s nemesis, in a city where local government officials just don’t have such open foes.

and…

He said, obviously to Harding: “It’s very hard to work with someone who isn’t going to be honest with you from the git-go. And that’s what we have been running up against.”

This type of angry criticism just doesn’t happen hardly ever in City Commission meetings in Pierre in recent years.

Harding, who normally is cheerful and puts a positive spin on about everything, clearly was angry, although he did not raise his voice as much as Gilkerson did.

Harding said, “… I’m offended by your personal attacks, which are untrue.” And a little later, seemed to nearly lose his temper: “I’ve got way more that I can say. But we don’t have time here.”