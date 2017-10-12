Battle over Marsy’s Law, now part of State Constitution, may head to 2018 ballot.

If State Representative Mark Mickelson has his way, the Victims Rights measure commonly known as Marsy’s Law may be headed back to the ballot to strip it out of the State Constitution:

State Rep. Mark Mickelson wants to repeal the Marsy’s Law amendment that voters approved in 2016. It put victims’ rights in the South Dakota Constitution.

Mickelson, R-Sioux Falls, said the constitutional amendment duplicated state laws in a variety of instances. “Our constitution is pretty sacred,” he told South Dakota Public Radio on Tuesday.

Mickelson said the first step for the Legislature in the 2018 session would be passing laws to cover gaps in victims’ rights.

Next would be a resolution asking legislators to put the constitutional repeal on the 2018 ballot. A majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate would be needed.

and…

Glodt, in running the Marsy’s Law campaign, said he wanted the constitutional amendment in part to prevent the Legislature from directly overturning it. He is executive director for GSG Strategies, a political consulting group.