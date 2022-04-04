Been a little quiet on the posting side, because I’m crazy busy on the campaign materials side

Sorry if I’ve been a little quiet on the posting side, I’ve been waiting for the candidate petitions to come in as my highest priority, as there are some amazing things going on, not the least of which is the GOP has candidates in literally every state legislative race.. which might be an all-time record, if not at least a 50 year record. Big kudos to the GOP.

There’s also the other part, where I’m crazy busy on the campaign materials side, culminating in a call this AM that the already awful prices for yard sign stakes are going to nudge up again after doubling from last election. And now the base coroplast sign material which has been largely been stable from the last election (heavy coroplast and opaque coroplast already was up) is now set to take an increase in price.

Which, I suppose isn’t a shocker as they’re plastic. So, If you haven’t gotten your signs, they’re not going to get better.

Paper materials have not been too bad, but shipping and some base prices are definitely up, as is postage slightly from last election. And after the primary, I believe there’s already a penny or two increase built in for July from the USPS.

Just like the price of hamburger and used cars, the costs of campaigning are moving in an upwardly direction.

Stay tuned, we’re just starting up the roller coaster!